Analysts Set Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Price Target at $434.67

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $434.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Everest Group from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz bought 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $352.39 per share, with a total value of $100,431.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,400.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Everest Group news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz purchased 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $352.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,400.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Roger M. Singer purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EG stock opened at $370.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $368.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57. Everest Group has a 12-month low of $331.08 and a 12-month high of $417.92.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.63 by $10.55. Everest Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Everest Group will post 62.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

