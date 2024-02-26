Analysts Set SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Target Price at $24.02

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.02.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $27.22 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 0.70.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 121,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $2,416,896.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 488,519 shares in the company, valued at $9,750,839.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 121,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $2,416,896.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 488,519 shares in the company, valued at $9,750,839.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $83,881.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 151,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,714.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,171,711 shares of company stock valued at $27,807,497. 5.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656,778 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $171,765,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $228,872,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119,008 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

