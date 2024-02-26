Analysts Set SSE plc (LON:SSE) Target Price at GBX 2,029

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,029 ($25.55).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,950 ($24.55) to GBX 2,050 ($25.81) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($20.40) price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SSE from GBX 2,100 ($26.44) to GBX 2,125 ($26.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,586.50 ($19.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2,993.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,735 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,692.63. SSE has a 1 year low of GBX 1,485 ($18.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,932.50 ($24.33).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16,603.77%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

