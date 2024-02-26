Analysts Set THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Price Target at $100.00

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on THO shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

In other THOR Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $383,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in THOR Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in THOR Industries by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in THOR Industries by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in THOR Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THO opened at $124.31 on Friday. THOR Industries has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $124.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.78.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that THOR Industries will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

