Analysts Set United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Target Price at $36.00

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,825,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,857,000 after acquiring an additional 51,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,758,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,767,000 after acquiring an additional 515,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,202,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,321,000 after acquiring an additional 71,359 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,291,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,782,000 after acquiring an additional 172,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 742.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,080,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,011 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.33.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $402.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.98 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 23.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

