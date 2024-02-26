Analysts Set WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Target Price at $227.08

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $227.08.

WEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

In other WEX news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total transaction of $199,229.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.03, for a total value of $987,893.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,463.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total transaction of $199,229.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,899 shares of company stock worth $13,922,704. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WEX by 342.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,745,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,750,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in WEX by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 598,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,024,000 after purchasing an additional 172,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in WEX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX opened at $222.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. WEX has a twelve month low of $161.95 and a twelve month high of $224.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.60.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

