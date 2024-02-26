Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for TELUS International (Cda) (TIXT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE: TIXT) recently:

2/12/2024 – TELUS International (Cda) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

2/12/2024 – TELUS International (Cda) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2024 – TELUS International (Cda) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $10.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2024 – TELUS International (Cda) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2024 – TELUS International (Cda) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $14.50 to $16.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2024 – TELUS International (Cda) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $10.50 to $11.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2024 – TELUS International (Cda) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $7.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2024 – TELUS International (Cda) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $19.00 to $21.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $819.23 million, a PE ratio of 74.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 1.99%. TELUS International (Cda)’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIXT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 7.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 297,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,919 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 0.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 843,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 79,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

