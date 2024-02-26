Analyzing BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) and WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) and BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares WesBanco and BancFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WesBanco 19.11% 6.99% 0.94% BancFirst 28.26% 15.85% 1.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WesBanco and BancFirst’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WesBanco $601.79 million 2.86 $159.03 million $2.51 11.53 BancFirst $185.41 million 15.55 $212.46 million $6.34 13.82

Risk and Volatility

BancFirst has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WesBanco. WesBanco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BancFirst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

WesBanco has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BancFirst has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for WesBanco and BancFirst, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WesBanco 0 3 2 0 2.40 BancFirst 1 1 0 0 1.50

WesBanco currently has a consensus price target of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.81%. BancFirst has a consensus price target of $85.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.40%. Given WesBanco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe WesBanco is more favorable than BancFirst.

Dividends

WesBanco pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. WesBanco pays out 57.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BancFirst pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. WesBanco has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and BancFirst has increased its dividend for 30 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.3% of WesBanco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of BancFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of WesBanco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of BancFirst shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BancFirst beats WesBanco on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WesBanco

(Get Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services. The company also provides trust services; and various alternative investment products, including mutual funds and annuities. Further, it acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.

About BancFirst

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments. It offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. The company also provides commercial and agricultural non-real estate loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; lending services that include private banking, energy, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and industrial loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, it engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services. Further, the company is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing depository and funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, and other services. It serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.