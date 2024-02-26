Analyzing Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) and Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Dyadic International has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cidara Therapeutics has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dyadic International and Cidara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyadic International -232.38% -71.31% -58.64% Cidara Therapeutics -55.49% -264.84% -48.12%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dyadic International $2.96 million 13.45 -$9.73 million ($0.23) -6.00 Cidara Therapeutics $64.29 million 0.98 -$29.80 million ($0.39) -1.79

This table compares Dyadic International and Cidara Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dyadic International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cidara Therapeutics. Dyadic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cidara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Dyadic International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Dyadic International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dyadic International and Cidara Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Dyadic International presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 334.78%. Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 566.67%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than Dyadic International.

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics beats Dyadic International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus-like particles, protein antigens, ferritin nanoparticles, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. The company offers DYAI-100, SARS-CoV-2-RBD antigen vaccine candidate towards a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial, is to demonstrate the safety in humans of a protein produced from C1-cell protein production platform. It has a research and development agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Ltd.; and strategic research services agreement with Biotechnology Developments for Industry in Pharmaceuticals, S.L.U., as well as co-development and marketing agreement with Fermbox Bio Inc to design,Develop, and commercialize animal free alternative proteins and biomaterials The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates. It also advances its Cloudbreak platform to develop conjugates for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral infections, such as RSV, HIV, and the SARS-CoV-2 strains causing COVID-19. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

