Analyzing Executive Network Partnering (NYSE:ENPC) and Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Executive Network Partnering (NYSE:ENPC) and Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.6% of Executive Network Partnering shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Executive Network Partnering shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Executive Network Partnering has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitdeer Technologies Group has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Executive Network Partnering N/A -74.23% -2.27% Bitdeer Technologies Group N/A -8.09% -4.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Executive Network Partnering and Bitdeer Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Executive Network Partnering and Bitdeer Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Executive Network Partnering 0 0 0 0 N/A Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bitdeer Technologies Group has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 208.64%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group is more favorable than Executive Network Partnering.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Executive Network Partnering and Bitdeer Technologies Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Executive Network Partnering N/A N/A $1.47 million N/A N/A Bitdeer Technologies Group N/A N/A -$3.92 million ($0.45) -14.40

About Executive Network Partnering

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations. It has mining datacenters deployed in the United States and Norway. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

