Analyzing Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM) & AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH)

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) and Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.0% of AdTheorent shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of AdTheorent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AdTheorent and Global Mofy Metaverse’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $166.08 million 1.51 $29.34 million $0.06 47.50 Global Mofy Metaverse N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

AdTheorent has higher revenue and earnings than Global Mofy Metaverse.

This is a summary of recent ratings for AdTheorent and Global Mofy Metaverse, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 0 0 3 0 3.00 Global Mofy Metaverse 0 0 0 0 N/A

AdTheorent presently has a consensus target price of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 16.96%. Given AdTheorent’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than Global Mofy Metaverse.

Profitability

This table compares AdTheorent and Global Mofy Metaverse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent 3.83% 1.90% 1.61% Global Mofy Metaverse N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AdTheorent beats Global Mofy Metaverse on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers. The company offers predictive targeting solutions across various customer industry verticals and consumer screens, including customized targeting, measurement, and analytical services; and location-based targeting and geo-intelligence solutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Global Mofy Metaverse

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform. The company also grants use right of digital assets for various applications, such as movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, and gaming. Global The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

