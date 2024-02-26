Analyzing Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) and PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX)

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO – Get Free Report) and PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Indonesia Energy and PHX Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Indonesia Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indonesia Energy $4.10 million 5.94 -$3.12 million N/A N/A PHX Minerals $53.49 million 2.12 $9.16 million $0.41 7.46

PHX Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Indonesia Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Indonesia Energy has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PHX Minerals has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Indonesia Energy and PHX Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A PHX Minerals 28.95% 6.66% 5.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Indonesia Energy and PHX Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indonesia Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A PHX Minerals 0 0 3 0 3.00

PHX Minerals has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 79.74%. Given PHX Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PHX Minerals is more favorable than Indonesia Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PHX Minerals beats Indonesia Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indonesia Energy

(Get Free Report)

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. The company holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.06 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holding Limited.

About PHX Minerals

(Get Free Report)

PHX Minerals Inc. operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and changed its name to PHX Minerals Inc. in October 2020. PHX Minerals Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Indonesia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indonesia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.