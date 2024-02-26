Anglo American plc (AAUKF) to Issue Dividend of $0.41 on May 3rd

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Anglo American Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AAUKF opened at $22.32 on Monday. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $35.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

About Anglo American

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.