Anglo American plc (NGLOY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1804 per share by the mining company on Friday, May 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Anglo American Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,714.00.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

