Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 15th

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the energy company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Arch Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Arch Resources has a payout ratio of 4.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arch Resources to earn $23.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.2%.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ARCH opened at $167.68 on Monday. Arch Resources has a one year low of $102.42 and a one year high of $187.45. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($0.83). Arch Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $23.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 23.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARCH. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARCH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total value of $25,504.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,570.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arch Resources news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $33,758.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,545.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total value of $25,504.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,739 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 113.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Resources

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.