Ardmore Shipping Co. (ASC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the shipping company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Ardmore Shipping has increased its dividend by an average of 184.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ardmore Shipping has a payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

ASC opened at $15.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $646.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $19.41.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.26 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The company’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,006,000 after buying an additional 862,349 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 715,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 494.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 559,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,558,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 837,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after purchasing an additional 318,770 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

