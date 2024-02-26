Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ARIS opened at $9.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $557.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.46. Aris Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARIS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter worth $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter worth $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 679.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.56.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

