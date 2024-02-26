Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.188 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Ark Restaurants Price Performance
NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $14.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $19.80.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.40 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 3.40%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARKR shares. TheStreet cut Ark Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ark Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Company Profile
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ark Restaurants
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- First it was Tyson stock, now this food company is set to rally
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Is CRISPR Therapeutics the NVIDIA of gene editing?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Block’s multiple ecosystems drive shares higher on 2024 outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.