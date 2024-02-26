Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.188 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $14.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $19.80.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.40 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 3.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 40,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARKR shares. TheStreet cut Ark Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ark Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.