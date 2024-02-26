Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on March 13th

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.188 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of ARKR opened at $14.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $19.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.24.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.40 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 3.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 40,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ark Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Ark Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

