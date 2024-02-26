Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the construction company on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Armstrong World Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Armstrong World Industries has a payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to earn $6.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

NYSE:AWI opened at $122.37 on Monday. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $122.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.61 and a 200-day moving average of $86.07.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $2,268,944.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at $32,917,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

