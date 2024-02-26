Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARW opened at $116.84 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $147.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

