Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AHT opened at $1.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $5.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford Hospitality Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,786,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 526,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 24,890 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 335.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 594,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 669,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 392,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Further Reading

