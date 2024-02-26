Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stake Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Aspen Technology worth $20,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZPN. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.25.

Aspen Technology Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $183.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.32 and a 12-month high of $247.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.51.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

