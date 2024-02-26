Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 654 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,175 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.8% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total transaction of $7,633,814.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares in the company, valued at $35,716,447.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,998 shares of company stock valued at $65,236,422 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $835.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $820.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $788.17 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $222.97 and a 52-week high of $823.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $597.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.