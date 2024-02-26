Atlanta Braves (BATRK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Atlanta Braves to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atlanta Braves Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATRK opened at $39.18 on Monday. Atlanta Braves has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average is $37.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Institutional Trading of Atlanta Braves

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BATRK. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,255,000 after buying an additional 14,935 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 16.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,936,000 after buying an additional 194,438 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 8.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 782,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,832,000 after buying an additional 60,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the first quarter worth $678,000. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

