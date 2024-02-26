ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 477,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,286 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.48% of ATS worth $20,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ATS in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ATS by 4,342.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ATS during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in ATS during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in ATS during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ATS in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ATS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

ATS Price Performance

Shares of ATS stock opened at $37.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 27.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. ATS Co. has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $48.89.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $552.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.95 million. ATS had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ATS Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATS Profile

(Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Further Reading

