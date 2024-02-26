Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) & West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Head to Head Survey

Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF – Get Free Report) and West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.3% of Aurizon shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aurizon and West Japan Railway, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurizon 0 1 0 0 2.00 West Japan Railway 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Aurizon and West Japan Railway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurizon N/A N/A N/A West Japan Railway 6.73% 9.69% 3.09%

Dividends

Aurizon pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. West Japan Railway pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Aurizon pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. West Japan Railway pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aurizon and West Japan Railway’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurizon N/A N/A N/A $0.12 22.46 West Japan Railway $10.33 billion 0.77 $655.11 million $3.19 12.97

West Japan Railway has higher revenue and earnings than Aurizon. West Japan Railway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurizon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

West Japan Railway beats Aurizon on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurizon

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. The company operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. It transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore. The company also operates and manages the Central Queensland Coal Network that consists of 2,670 kilometers of track network; and provides various specialist services, such as rail design, engineering, construction, management, and maintenance, as well as supply chain solutions. It serves miners, primary producers, and the industry. The company was formerly known as QR National Limited and changed its name to Aurizon Holdings Limited in December 2012. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fortitude Valley, Australia.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works. The Retail segment sells goods; offers food and other wholesale operation services; and operates department stores. The Real Estate segment sells and leases real estate properties, as well as operates shopping centers and hotels. The Travel and Regional Solutions segment provides travel agency and regional solutions. The Other segment engages in the advertising and other businesses. The company is also involved in the operation of convenience stores, restaurants, and souvenir shops; and provision of credit cards and electronic money services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Osaka, Japan.

