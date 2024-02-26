Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Holdings Cut by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,837 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,768 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $257.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $188.38 and a one year high of $269.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.52, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,047,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,465 shares of company stock worth $7,974,856. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

