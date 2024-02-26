Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,837 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,768 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Autodesk by 480.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $371,621,000 after buying an additional 1,477,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $921,499,000 after buying an additional 520,655 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 4,112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 446,047 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,292,000 after buying an additional 435,457 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,856. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $257.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $269.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Autodesk

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.