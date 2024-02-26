Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

NYSE AWX opened at $2.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. Avalon has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avalon stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Avalon at the end of the most recent quarter.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

