AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $191.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $175.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.53.

AVB stock opened at $175.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.49 and a 200-day moving average of $177.20. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 316.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

