Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.78.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,954 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 562,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,654,000 after buying an additional 73,680 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,727,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 477,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY opened at $214.69 on Monday. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $217.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

