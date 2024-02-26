AvidXchange (AVDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AvidXchange Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ AVDX opened at $12.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 0.94. AvidXchange has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 26,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $320,241.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AvidXchange news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 26,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $320,241.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $79,825.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,865.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,369 shares of company stock valued at $827,005 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 166.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

