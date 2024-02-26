Avista (NYSE:AVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

NYSE AVA opened at $33.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. Avista has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $45.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.97.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $504.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avista will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $82,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,175,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Avista by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 17,373 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Avista by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avista by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Avista in the 3rd quarter worth about $569,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

