Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Equities researchers at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ASAN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC lowered Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.27.

ASAN opened at $17.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.24. Asana has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $26.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative net margin of 45.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.39%. The company had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 763,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,554,066.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 6,895 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $133,418.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,166.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 763,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,554,066.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,940 shares of company stock valued at $557,807 over the last three months. 63.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Asana during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asana by 765.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

