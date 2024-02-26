Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQPG) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.35 Per Share

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQPG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, January 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 1.353 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Bank of Queensland’s previous interim dividend of $1.31.
Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.
