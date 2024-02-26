Barclays Boosts Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $32.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of BLMN opened at $27.37 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.02.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 76.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter valued at $32,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

