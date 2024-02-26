Barclays Cuts Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $213.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $214.00 to $213.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s previous close.

PODD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.33.

Get Insulet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PODD

Insulet Trading Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ PODD opened at $184.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 63.30, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05. Insulet has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Insulet by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Insulet by 104.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 2,680.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.