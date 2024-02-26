Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share by the gold and copper producer on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Barrick Gold has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years. Barrick Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Barrick Gold to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

GOLD stock opened at $14.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $1,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,281,254 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $168,501,000 after buying an additional 2,090,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $1,809,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

