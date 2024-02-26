Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on March 15th

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share by the gold and copper producer on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Barrick Gold has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years. Barrick Gold has a payout ratio of 36.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Barrick Gold to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 2.4 %

Barrick Gold stock opened at $14.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $788,570,000 after buying an additional 5,188,456 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $53,227,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 31.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,959,447 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $159,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

