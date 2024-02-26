Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Receives $41.46 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.55.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lowered Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $47.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

