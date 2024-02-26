Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires New Holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Price Performance

MAX stock opened at $20.02 on Monday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded MediaAlpha from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

