Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires New Shares in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned 0.05% of AFC Gamma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in AFC Gamma during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth $61,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in AFC Gamma by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AFC Gamma by 4,483.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFCG opened at $11.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $229.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

AFC Gamma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.25%.

AFC Gamma Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

