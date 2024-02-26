Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,786 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 24,355 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 85,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on F

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $12.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.63. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.