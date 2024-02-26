Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $124,000 in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of AFC Gamma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 14,193 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in AFC Gamma by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 279,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AFC Gamma by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

Shares of AFCG stock opened at $11.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $229.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.05. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $15.99.

AFC Gamma Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is presently 119.25%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded AFC Gamma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

AFC Gamma Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

