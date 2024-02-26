Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Makes New $102,000 Investment in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYT. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 126,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $9.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $9.81.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.