Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Makes New $53,000 Investment in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2024

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Humacyte during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Humacyte in the second quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Humacyte by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humacyte Stock Performance

Shares of HUMA opened at $4.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02. Humacyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HUMA. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Humacyte from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Humacyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Humacyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

