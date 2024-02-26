Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Makes New $60,000 Investment in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXLC. Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 324.4% in the 2nd quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 499,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 381,743 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 155,646 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $814,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 221,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 481,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 94,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $5.09 on Monday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $796.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.36%.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

