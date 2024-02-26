Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases New Shares in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,894,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,780,000 after acquiring an additional 780,292 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4,592.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 200,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 195,863 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 875,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after buying an additional 185,931 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,204,000. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,281,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,275,000 after acquiring an additional 78,895 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance

Shares of HYT stock opened at $9.56 on Monday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $9.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

