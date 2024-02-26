Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes Position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 914,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $796.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $5.93.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.36%.

Oxford Lane Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.